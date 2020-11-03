The Popular Democratic Party's (PDP) candidate for Resident Commissioner, former Governor Aníbal Acevedo Vilá, admitted on his social media accounts that he is faltering behind his rival from the New Progressive Party (NPP), current Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González.
At the time of this writing, González was at the top with 350,362 votes (41.13%), whereas Acevedo Vilá remained at second place throughout the race, with 272,228 votes counted so far (31.96%). To date, 4,189 out of 5,629 polling stations had been counted, or 74.42%.
On a post shared on his Facebook and Twitter accounts, Acevedo Vilá wrote a message in Spanish to his followers, thanking those who placed their trust in him with their votes.
"Thank you to every single person who honored me with their vote and their trust. Ever since I made the decision [of competing], I knew it would be a difficult competition. The people of Puerto Rico know that in me they will always have an ally to fight for the things in which I believe, now from other platforms," he wrote shortly before 11:00 p.m.
"To those who are elected tonight, in what is clearly a new scenario for the country, I aspire for them to have the patriotic detachment, beyond their political affiliations, to seek consensus and achieve alliances to do the right thing for the country," the pro-Commonwealth candidate added.
November 4, 2020
González has retained a steady margin as the State Election Commission continues to update its portal for the general elections. These are the results obtained so far for the other candidates:
- Zayira Jordán Conde (Citizen Victory Movement -MVC): 108,149 (12.70%)
- Ada Norah Henriquez (Dignity Project): 69,009 (8.10%)
- Luis Roberto Piñero (Puerto Rican Independence Party): 52,056 (6.11%)
