Alexandra Lúgaro, the gubernatorial candidate for the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC by its Spanish initials), addressed a crowd in front of her party's central committee in Miramar, San Juan.
"It has been a very difficult road, but it can be done and we have had many victories today," she affirmed.
"This happened with my [independent gubernatorial] candidacy in 2016; it sparked a change. Today, we are many people. We are a collective. Today, we have two senators and two representatives in the Legislature, fighting the battle for Puerto Rico. Changes don't happen overnight. We have proven that we can make changes together," Lúgaro stated, as preliminary polling results indicate that she lost the gubernatorial race.
Manuel Natal, who is taking the lead in the race to the San Juan City Hall under the MVC and who is also Lúgaro's romantic partner, thanked the latter for her "bravery," for daring to challenge the status quo of political bipartisanship that has dominated Puerto Rico's political sphere for decades, since the conception of the Commonwealth.
According to Natal, Lúgaro's candidacy urged Puerto Rican voters to seek changes, and they are achieving them through preliminary wins in different spots. He finished his brief discourse thanking attendees for becoming volunteers and helping MVC recount votes islandwide.
At the time of this writing, the MVC gubernatorial candidate remains at third place with 169,611 votes (14.84%), according to the State Election Commission's (CEE) general elections portal. Meanwhile Natal leads with 39,577 votes (36.14%).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.