Seventeen (17) states have joined the Texas lawsuit against the states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin for allegedly "skewing" the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential elections.

The lawsuit was submitted yesterday before the U.S. Supreme Court by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who claimed that these states "exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws and unlawfully enacting last-minute changes, thus skewing the results of the 2020 General Election."

"The battleground states flooded their people with unlawful ballot applications and ballots while ignoring statutory requirements as to how they were received, evaluated and counted," his missive reads.

In response, over a dozen Attorneys General from states filed an amiri curiae in support. These are: A.G. Steve Marshall, from Alabama; A.G. Leslie Rutledge, Arkansas; A.G. Ashley Moody, Florida; A.G. Curtis T. Hill, Indiana; A.G. Derek Schmidt, Kansas; A.G. Jeff Landry, Louisiana; A.G. Eric Schmidt, Missouri; A.G. Lynn Fitch, Mississippi; A.G. Tim Fox, Montana; A.G. Wayne Stenehjem, North Dakota; A.G. Mike Hunter, Oklahoma; A.G. Alan Wilson, South Carolina; A.G. Jason R. Ravnsborg, South Dakota; A.G. Herbert H. Slatery III, Tennessee; A.G. Sean D. Reyes, Utah, and A.G. Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia.

The complaint filed by the plaintiff, Paxton, claims that the Nov. 3 general elections were tarnished by a series of irregularities, including widespread fraud, and violations to federal protocols.

Therefore, the plaintiff is challenging the integrity of the election's outcome, which placed Democratic contender Joe Biden ahead of sitting President Donald J. Trump. This, in spite of a statement signed by a coalition of officials who alleged that the 2020 election was "the most secure in U.S. history."

Some of the supposed irregularities cited in the legal document are:

• Non-legislative actors’ purported amendments to States’ duly enacted election laws, in violation of the Electors Clause’s vesting State legislatures with plenary authority regarding the appointment of presidential electors.

• Intrastate differences in the treatment of voters, with more favorable allotted to voters – whether lawful or unlawful – in areas administered by local government under Democrat control and with populations with higher ratios of Democrat voters than other areas of Defendant States.

• The appearance of voting irregularities in the Defendant States that would be consistent with the unconstitutional relaxation of ballot-integrity protections in those States' election laws.

For his part, Trump and his campaign insist that the election was "stolen" from him and, for the past month, have been calling for the corresponding officials to overturn the results. Meanwhile, Biden has already announced his Cabinet picks and press officials.

While the legal battle ensues, the Electoral College is expected to hold its nationwide tally next Monday, December 14.

Read the full lawsuit: